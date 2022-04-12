It's almost time for a City Girl summer, and from the looks of things, Yung Miami will be stepping out in full force this year. On Monday, April 11th, the "Twerkulator" rapper stepped out in a fancy little black dress, featuring plenty of cutouts that tease her curvaceous figure.

"It's never giving liability..." she wrote in the caption, kicking off her upload with a classic "look back at it" shot, seemingly snapped in the restroom of a fancy Los Angeles restaurant.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Other inclusions see a mirror photo, as well as a close-up shot of the rap star's glam for the evening, complete with tight curls and three strands of silver diamonds hanging around her neck. "I'm 1 of 1, you not finding another me," a text post included at the end of her photo dump reads.

Over in the comment section, friends like Fivio Foreign, Milan Rouge, Trina, the Clermont Twins, and JT have all dropped by to gas Miami up. "Shmiami," Fiv wrote. "Always giving ASSET," and "Caresha Please," fans chimed in.

While Miami was busy looking glam for the 'gram, her girl JT spent some time kicking it with Megan Thee Stallion, even rapping along to classic hits like "International Players Anthem" on Instagram Live.

Elsewhere in the news, earlier this month the City Girl was spotted out and about looking stylish with her rumoured boo, Diddy at Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker's pre-Grammys party – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more updates on your favourite celebrities.