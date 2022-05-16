She's a motherf*cking Kitty Girl! On Sunday evening, JT and Yung Miami were among the countless celebrities in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, executive produced and hosted by Diddy.

As HipHopDX reports, the rapping duo was tapped to present the award for Top R&B Artist, which ultimately went to their "Pussy Talk" collaborator Doja Cat, although viewers couldn't help but focus their attention on JT's unfortunate wardrobe malfunction for the duration of her time on stage.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"FIRE EVERYONE. Her p*ssy lip presenting omg," one user tweeted alongside a Getty Images snapshot of the "Twerkulator" hitmaker in her purple dress standing with Yung Miami, who looked equally stunning in an orange ensemble of her own.

"I love the City Girls and I love JT more and her stylist [needs] to respectfully go to hell for that f*cking dress," another person chimed in. "You can literally see up under it. All the silver was so beautiful but her vagina almost hanging out, that's not cute."

@thegirljt/Instagram Story

The Florida musical pair began trending last night after the world saw the 29-year-old's outfit, and it wasn't long before she responded to all the critics. "I have black panties on RELAX," she wrote.

Check out the full list of this year's Billboard Music Award winners here, and see what Twitter had to say about JT's outfit of the night below.

