2022 bbmas
- StreetwearChloe Bailey Struts To Kandi's "Legs, Hips, Body" In A Sultry Black Gown For TikTokChloe wore a sleek Valdrin Sahiti dress for the Billboard Music Awards.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Recruits Pardison Fontaine To Help Her Narrate Vegas Vacation TikTokMegan and her man make a great team.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBow Wow Doesn't Care About Relevancy Conversations After BBMA WinThe Millennium Tour took home Top Rap Tour earning Bow another win, and he hopped on Livestream to say "the word 'relevant' don't bother me."By Erika Marie
- GramJanet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Celebrate Her Birthday In Vegas With FriendsThe former mega-couple reunited for a good cause as celebrities descended on Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Shares Selfie With Cara Delevingne Cropped Out At The BBMAsSleuths realized that Meg may have done some photoshopping.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYung Miami Twerks During BBMAs Afterparty While Diddy WatchesYung Miami and her rumoured boo are sparking more gossip.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearWiz Khalifa On Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Look: “Too Fire”Doja wasn't Wiz's only shoutout, but she's for sure one of the standout looks at the awards showBy Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMegan Thee Stallion's 2022 BBMAs Looks Were Super Sexy 1 Of 1's Designed By MuglerMugler Meg stepped out in style.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox & MGK Had Sex In Vegas After Cutting A Hole In Her JumpsuitMegan Fox dropped off a little bit TMI on her IG page.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMegan Thee Stallion's BBMAs Performance Left Little To The Imagination: WatchMTS performed "Plan B" and "Sweetest Pie" for the audience in Las Vegas last night.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSummer Walker's Man Lvrd Pharoh Calls Out BBMAs Over Doja Cat's R&B WinsAward shows continue to nominate Doja Cat for R&B awards, despite the internet's complaints.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJT Responds To BBMAs Wardrobe Malfunction: "I Have On Black Panties RELAX"The BBMAs got an eyeful, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Spotted Smiling In Las Vegas Ahead Of BBMAs Performance TonightThe father of two was spotted at Encore Beach Club with Marshmello and crew on Saturday.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDiddy Claims He Demanded Travis Scott's BBMAs Show: "I Am Uncancelling The Cancelled"Diddy is making sure Travis gets his time in the spotlight.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Is Hosting & Executive Producing 2022 Billboard Music AwardsDiddy will be holding it down at the BBMAs this year as the executive producer and host. By Aron A.