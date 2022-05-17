It seems the on-again off-again relationship between model Gina Huynh and Diddy has entered the "on-again" phase. Diddy was recently hosting the BMAs, much to the chagrin of the internet, and Gina was in attendance. She posted a video of herself with the caption, "Baby daddy is hosting Billboards." After the event, Diddy was spotted watching his other rumored boo, Yung Miami, twerk at an afterparty.

Now it appears that Diddy is back in the arms of Gina, who posted a picture to her Instagram story of Diddy kissing her on the cheek.





The picture feels like a flashback to 2019, when Gina and Diddy's relationship first became public via videos of the two kissing on IG.

Gina has been rumored to date other famous men in the past. At one point, she was thought have been dating Chris Brown, after the two were spotted holding hands on the shoot for his "City Girls" music video. She also possibly had a fling with Floyd Maywether.

Diddy, meanwhile, has been keeping busy himself. He debuted a new song with Bryson Tiller at the BMAs, and signed Jozzy to Love Records. He's also been getting into his fair share of drama, having been blamed by Mase for technical difficulties at a recent performance.

It's anyone's guess what this all means for Diddy and Yung Miami's relationship, which was thought to have been heating up. Diddy shouted her out at Coachella, and the two were seen walking out of a pre-Grammy's party together. Love is complicated.