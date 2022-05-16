Gina Huynh and Diddy have had an on-again off-again relationship for the past few years. Back in 2019, the two shared a kiss in an Instagram video. Then, in 2021, Gina publicly thanked Diddy for taking her to an Usher concert in Las Vegas, even though it was rumored at the time that Diddy was seeing Yung Miami.

Now it seems like the relationship was more serious than previously thought. At the Billboard Music Awards yesterday, Gina posted an IG story of herself with the caption, "Baby daddy is hosting Billboards." Who was hosting the ceremony? Diddy himself.





Gina followed the story with some additional videos of Diddy hosting. The Los Angeles-based model already has a child, an eight year-old named JayVianna. She's also been rumored to have dated Chris Brown. The couple was seen holding hands on the set of his 2020 music video for "City Girls."

Gina wasn't the only one talking about the host of the BMAs. The internet slammed Diddy's hosting attempt after his self-promotion and controversial monologues. The rapper-mogul also debuted a new song at the ceremony, "Gotta Move On" with Bryson Tiller.

Other relationship news emerged at the awards as well. Pregnancy rumors swirled around Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox after Kelly dedicated a song to their "unborn child." Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, brought Stormi to the awards.

All in all, it was an eventful night at the Billboard Music Awards. To see the full list of winners, check out our rundown here.