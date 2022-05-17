Yung Miami and Diddy have been long-denying any rumours of them being a couple, although when then 52-year-old appeared on an old flame's Instagram Story, sweetly planting a kiss on her cheek for an Instagram photo, it wasn't long before the City Girl found herself in the midst of a very public argument.

"Somebody please give this bitch some attention," Miami wrote on Twitter, likely not long after she came across the eyebrow-raising photo. "If anybody is seeking attention... BITCH, IT'S YOU," Gina Huynh wrote on her Instagram Story in response earlier today (May 17th).

Derek White/Getty Images

To that, Miami wrote, "Attention? Bitch I am the attention, let's be clear!" In a lengthier tweet, really airing out her feelings the "Twerkulator" artist continued, "Notice me ass bitch, go sit down!"

"WE SEE YOU, RELAX IT'S OK! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment, if he can't make you famous bitch I ain't!"

Other posts on Huynh's page read, "Suck my d*ck, Idgaf," and "Why you so [pressed] mama? I thought you was a City Girl?"

Elsewhere on Instagram, Diddy's ex teased that she's got new music on the way, and from the sounds of the preview, we might hear some bars about all of this beef.





Days before all of this drama unfolded, Miami uploaded a clip to her Story that saw her twerking at a Billboard Music Awards afterparty as Diddy watched on, microphone in hand while he hyped her up – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.