Yung Miami is a single City Girl – or that’s what she wants us to think, anyway. In a recent interview, the 27-year-old was asked about her rumoured relationship with Diddy, and she finally spilled some of the tea we’ve been waiting for.

“I’m just gonna ask you, you can deny, don’t answer whatever,” Kendra G., one of the interview’s hosts said to the rapper. “Did you, or are you dating Diddy?” Without hesitation, Miami responds, “no.” Kendra then went on to say, “no, ok, blanket answer. I would’ve liked it because I think y’all would be a great couple together but I appreciate if y’all don’t date either.”

The other host threw in a joke, saying, “you just kicked it with Diddy, made him feel young again,” causing the girls to laugh. In case you missed it, Yung Miami was posted up with the industry icon a few months back, sharing (and later deleting) a vacation photo with the 52-year-old to her Instagram page.

She also went on to name drop him in her song “Rap Freaks,” spitting, “I'm real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy / I like bad boys, no ho s**t, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that),” further sparking romance rumours.

Following the interview’s release, Ace Showbiz reports that the “Twerkulator” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a choice message, writing “stay out my business” on a pink background. It remains unclear if Miami was tired of being asked about Diddy, or if something else prompted her to tell people off.

Check out the City Girls’ full appearance on the WGCI Morning Show below.

