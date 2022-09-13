Even from behind bars, Young Thug continues to prove himself to the latest object of his affection, Mariah the Scientist.

The two first sparked romance rumours nearly a year ago, when they were photographed cuddled up with one another while fans wondered about the rapper's relationship status with Karlae. Just a few weeks later, the R&B vocalist and the rapper attended a Falcons game together, and by January of 2022, they were married – in the "Walked In" music video, that is.

Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug attend The Future: A Gentlemans Club at a private location on November 17, 2021 -- Prince Williams/Getty Images

While things looked to be heating up between Mariah and Thugger, when he was arrested earlier this year for his involvement in the 56-count YSL gang indictment, the pair were forced to put their relationship (or situationship, seeing as nothing was ever confirmed) on hold, but that doesn't mean the 31-year-old hasn't been going above and beyond for the Atlanta-born performer, even while locked up in Fulton County Jail.

At the start of August, the So Much Fun hitmaker sent a romantic gesture to his girl after she sold out all of her tour dates, and on his recent birthday, she didn't hesitate to shower him in love for all of her social media followers to see.





Most recently, it seems that Thug – or someone close to him posting on his behalf – has been sharing messages on Twitter, ranging from eyebrow-raising questions for renowned swimmer Michael Phelps to what seems to be a thirsty tweet dedicated to The Scientist.

"Aye send me this photo," the post reads above a snapshot of Mariah in Toronto ahead of her Rolling Loud performance. "I'm tryna do something right fast."

In other news, it's recently been reported that the tweets coming from Young Thug's account could land him in hot water in court – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.