Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug Get Married In "Walked In" Music Video

Alex Zidel
January 14, 2022 14:37
Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug get married in the new music video for "Walked In."

Mariah The Scientist sparked some rumors with Young Thug when the pair of recording artists were spotted in some wedding-style photos, prompting fans to theorize on the nature of their relationship. We've seen Mariah with Thug several times over the course of the last few years, but Thug is also in a well-documented relationship with Jerrika Karlae

On Friday, the world finally learned the origin story of those wedding pictures with the release of Mariah's "Walked In" music video, which shows the couple cutting the cake with some of their best friends, including Gunna, in attendance. 

It remains to be seen whether Mariah and Thug are in a real-life relationship but watch them get kayfabe-married in the video below. Do you think they look cute together?


