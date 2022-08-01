The rumors about the romance between Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have only grown thanks to her latest Twitter update. Back in November 2021, Young Thug was seen canoodling with the singer, sparking gossip about the nature of their relationship. Following that interaction, the pair took in a sports game, adding fuel to the fire, and after they appeared in a music video together, their fans seemed to accept that these two were the next "it" couple in Hip Hop.

However, the alleged budding romance hit a snag after Thug was arrested earlier this year, along with Gunna and several of their purported associates.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

As we've previously reported, the rappers were named in a RICO indictment where they stand accused of participating in gang activity and several crimes. They have denied the allegations against them, and as both Gunna and Thugger fight their cases, Mariah has surfaced to show that a special someone has surprised her with a romantic display.

"Couldn't ask for better," she wrote in the caption of a photo that showed a room filled with balloons that spelled "Mrs. Sold Out Dates." In another image, a bed had several red and pink balloons above it along with a message spelled out in rose petals.

"See U Soon Love, Jeffery," it read. Young Thug's real name is, of course, Jeffery Williams. It is expected that Thug will remain incarcerated until his trial, which is expected in 2023.

Check out the romantic gesture below.