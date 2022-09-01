She didn't even mention Young Thug's name but Mariah The Scientist still faced off with a social media user who tried to tear her down. Rumors regarding the singer's romance with the incarcerated rapper have been brewing for some time, and recently, it seems that Mariah was ready to confirm the gossip. It was just about a month ago that Thugger pulled a grand romantic gesture that Mariah shared online, and later, she returned the favor to celebrate his birthday.

As Young Thug's legal team fights his RICO case, Mariah has apparently been holding him down. When a fan asked her about her "favorite type of person" she likes to date, Mariah answered, "My husband." Another user jumped in to say, "Crazy how yall letting that man play yall both from JAIL."

It was suggested that this person may have been referencing Jessika Karlae, the First Lady of YSL Records, who also dated Thugger. It was a comment that could have been ignored, but Mariah took a moment to address it.

"U sure got a lot of intel on my life to be a fan who don't even follow me," she said. Mariah looked into the user and added, "I'll be performing at your school homecoming though, come holla at me, take a pic or sum." The person fired off several crying laughing emojis, telling Mariah that she doesn't go to that school anymore.

The singer replied, "U might need to back cus u seem confused," and added the definition of homecoming. "[It] is the tradition of welcoming back former students and members and celebrating an organization's existence."

Check it all out below.