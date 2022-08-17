At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.

Earlier this afternoon, the 24-year-old dropped off two new photos to her Instagram feed, dedicated to @thuggerthugger1 via the caption. In the first picture, Ry can be seen laying on the bed in a beige crop top and a pair of tiny white shorts, her hair pulled up in a towel as she talks on the phone.





In the second snapshot, we see the Atlanta native looking in the mirror as she lays the edges of her hair visible along the side of her face.

Over on her Story, Mariah also dropped off a sweet and smiley photo of her and Thugger sharing a warm embrace. Though his face isn't visible, his hair and sweater are easily recognizable, and the look on the R&B vocalist's face proves that there's only one person she could be with.

@mariahthescientist/Instagram Story

As we mentioned earlier, Jeffery Williams sent his bae a room full of balloons reading "Mrs. Sold Out Dates," just a few weeks ago, as well as a heartwarming message spelt out in rose petals – "See U Soon Love, Jeffery."

Mariah the Scientist was clearly overjoyed by the thoughtful act (especially considering it was orchestrated from jail), and though some expected Thugger's on-again-off-again partner Jerrika Karlae to react negatively, she seemed unbothered – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.