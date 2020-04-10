The Atlanta rap music scene appears to be pretty close-knit, featuring some characters that will always stand at the forefront. Young Thug and Gucci Mane are two of the most well-known figures from the city's hip-hop imprint, both classing their own labels and putting on talent from their hoods. Gucci Mane has his 1017 Eskimo hustle, which he is currently revamping with a bunch of new artists and rappers that he believes in. Young Thug has his YSL Records project, which houses names like Gunna, Lil Duke, Lil Keed, and more. Although their worlds may not always intertwine, Gucci Mane made sure his friend Young Thug always has a piece of him wherever he goes, gifting him an icy new chain.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Much like he did recently with Lil Baby, Gucci Mane is back on his East Atlanta Santa tip. Good ole' Saint Nick came through with an expensive gift for Young Thug, dropping off a new very, very shiny diamond pendant at his door and allowing him to represent the 1017 Eskimo gang whenever he pleases.

This week, Thugger showed off the chain on Instagram, pairing it with a handful of other necklaces and flaunting his very frigid neck. Guwop was excited to see that he was already enjoying the present, commenting on the post that they're officially "twins."

"Everything is perfect now," wrote Wop, forgetting that the world outside has absolutely gone to trash for a moment.