Gucci Mane's ability to find talent is unlike many of his peers in the rap game. Throughout the years, he's introduced artists that became megastars down the line. However, since his release from prison, he's been searching for the next burgeoning star to take under his wing. Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Asian Doll, Mal & Quill, and Lil Wop are a few artists he previously signed to 1017 Eskimo, though not all of them are still on the roster.

Days after announcing a million-dollar deal for the next artist to sign to 1017 and it looks like Gucci Mane's has succeeded in his search. Ola Runt has been making a serious amount of noise in Atlanta and now, he's found a home at 1017 Eskimo. The rapper announced the signing on Twitter. "Smartest decision I ever made this the OleGuwop y’all wanted @1olarunt @a@ I ain’t signing nobody else but the next so icy girl @@@ her the streets need pick me a gutta bitch who can rap!!!!! Real Zone 6," he announced.

The announcement of the singing comes a little over a week after he released his latest project, Mama Tried that includes his viral single, "Osborne Flow." Surprisingly, Ola Runt marks the first rapper born and raised in Atlanta to sign to Gucci Mane's label. Peep the signing announcement below.