Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly are about to hit the road together, performing their new songs for crowds of fans that will surely have the time of their lives. Both musicians are arguably in the strongest stages of their careers. Thugger is coming off his highest first-week sales ever with So Much Fun, finally venturing into the mainstream and proving to his doubters that he can succeed as a major artist. MGK has also strived this year, stacking up film roles and coming through with Hotel Diablo, which includes the stellar "I Think I'm OKAY." The two are set to embark on the Justin Bieber Big Tour in a number of days and before they set up their respective buses, they decided to link up to create the new standard of friendship goals.

We've seen couples lock in matching outfits but Machine Gun Kelly and Young Thug decided to have some fun of their own, previewing some tour merch and snapping a selfie in their bubblegum pink hoodies. The sweatshirts feature a photo of pop star Justin Bieber's face on the front as well as the tour's name in light writing. "Tour starts in 5 days, I think it’s selling out twin," said Young Sex in his caption.

Are you heading out to the Justin Bieber Big Tour? The first show takes place in Toronto in a few days. Opening support includes Polo G, YBN Nahmir, Strick, and Thug's sisters Hidoraah and Dolly White.