Young Thug's been having So Much Fun this week, as you could tell. His latest project marks a new era in Thugger's career, one where he's finally embraced by the mainstream following years of being a critical darling with a cult following of sorts. After a full week of consuming the project, it appears that the rapper has the number one album in the country. According to Hits Daily Double, the rapper's new album So Much Fun moved 127,508 album-equivalent units in its first week with 5,142 of those coming from pure album sales. This falls on the lower end of the sales projections for the project. Industry experts estimated that he was going to sell anywhere between 125K-150K. However, this is still a huge milestone in Thugger's career.

Even though he's only a week removed from the album's release, the rapper has already unveiled plans for his next project. Punk is set to arrive before the end of 2019 and said that it would be music that would be more of a reflection of himself in comparison to So Much Fun. "So Much Fun is like nothing to be thought about. It’s only for fun purposes. The name of the album is directly what it means," he explained. "The difference from that and Punk is me letting them in on my real life. Me letting them know all the situations I’ve been through. Opening up, letting the fans in, I feel like I never let ‘em."

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on that.