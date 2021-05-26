After being deemed one of the top five rappers dead or alive by HNHH's latest Rise & Grind star Unfoonk, Yo Gotti is back with a post that proves he's one of the music industry's wealthiest rappers and label executives.

Last week, Yo Gotti celebrated his 40th birthday by holding a huge party packed with Memphis' brightest stars and other notable guests like Rick Ross, Bobby Shmurda, and Elliot Wilson, and while that definitely illustrated his influence and impact in Hip-Hop, the "Recession Proof" artist has doubled back to Instagram to once again celebrate his accomplishments.



Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Some rappers may flex their newest foreign cars, but Yo Gotti recently decided to show off his backyard. The Gotti Made-It rapper is probably one of only a handful of Hip-Hop artists with a cave behind their home, and in his latest Instagram post, he gives 5.4 million followers an inspiring look at it. Apparently, Yo Gotti's cave also has a cave in it, and for the video, he fills it up with hundred-dollar bills.

"Good morning #YouNiggasAintWakingUpLikeDis," Yo Gotti writes in the post's caption. "CaveLife #DrowningInThePaper Back to Business... #SUPA."

Check out Yo Gotti's outrageous new flex below.