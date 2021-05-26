After being deemed one of the top five rappers dead or alive by HNHH's latest Rise & Grind star Unfoonk, Yo Gotti is back with a post that proves he's one of the music industry's wealthiest rappers and label executives.

Last week, Yo Gotti celebrated his 40th birthday by holding a huge party packed with Memphis' brightest stars and other notable guests like Rick Ross, Bobby Shmurda, and Elliot Wilson, and while that definitely illustrated his influence and impact in Hip-Hop, the "Recession Proof" artist has doubled back to Instagram to once again celebrate his accomplishments.

Some rappers may flex their newest foreign cars, but Yo Gotti recently decided to show off his backyardThe Gotti Made-It rapper is probably one of only a handful of Hip-Hop artists with a cave behind their home, and in his latest Instagram post, he gives 5.4 million followers an inspiring look at it. Apparently, Yo Gotti's cave also has a cave in it, and for the video, he fills it up with hundred-dollar bills.

"Good morning #YouNiggasAintWakingUpLikeDis," Yo Gotti writes in the post's caption. "CaveLife #DrowningInThePaper Back to Business... #SUPA."

Check out Yo Gotti's outrageous new flex below.