Gucci Mane previously had high hopes for Asian Doll, one of his signings for the original 1017 Eskimo crew. She was onboard with Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Yung Mal, Lil Quill, Lil Wop, and others who worked under the Atlanta rap legend to grow their own burgeoning careers in the business. Unfortunately, they were not able to reach the same level of success as The New 1017 has, with Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and BIG30 garnering lots of attention from Guwop's refreshed label.

Following her departure from 1017, Asian Doll went fully independent and saw her career grow tremendously. She is one of the more well-known women in rap and, through her connection to the late King Von, she's only seen her profile be boosted. The rapper is plotting out her next moves to take over the rap game, manifesting a move to Yo Gotti's CMG label, which she spoke into the world in a quick post-and-delete on Twitter this week.

"I can see me signing to Yo Gotti," said the Dallas-based rap artist. "Only deal I'll sign is a Yo Gotti Deal. Other then that I'm independent."

Yo Gotti has not commented on Asian Doll's tweets, but word will surely get to the mogul eventually. The 39-year-old icon has achieved great success as an A&R and businessman, working with Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and other buzzing artists out of CMG. Could Asian Doll offer them some representation as the next best woman in rap?

