Yo Gotti and the artists under his Collective Music Group banner have had a massive year and a half in terms of critical and commercial success. The label's six-man roster is small but mighty, boasting a line-up that includes Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, and Lil Baby "Real As It Gets" feature artist EST Gee. The label's impressive lineup has helped earn them a plethora of accolades and a steady flow of cash, and the crew celebrated their success in Atlanta this weekend with a lavish All-Star Brunch.

"THE CMG BRUNCH ... Private Event RSVP ONLY HOSTED BY DA WHOLE TEAM," captioned the label in an Instagram post announcing the celebration. They also shared clips from inside the lavish setup of the party set to a Moneybagg Yo song.

The party was decked out with massive portraits of each of the party's respective hosts with their flashiest diamonds on. Outside the venue, a CMG mural was topped with balloons lined the walls of the building. "Bunch of Millionaires All Came From Da Trenches.. #AnythingsPossible #SuperCMG #CMGAllStarBrunch," they penned in another caption as they posed in front of the venue.

Swipe through pictures from inside the lavish brunch.

Who's your favorite artist from the CMG label right now? Sound off in the comments.