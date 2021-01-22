42 Dugg has been enjoying moderate success in the past year and a half. After being signed in a joint venture between Lil Baby's 4PF Imprint and Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group, the Detroit native started to gain traction after appearing on Lil Baby's 2020 hit "We Paid," as well as the My Turn album cut "Grace." Due to some legal problems, the rapper has been unable to stay consistent with his music releases but it seems like that is all about to change this year based on an icy new gift given to him by Gotti.

In the video uploaded to Yo Gotti's Instagram page, the CMG CEO shared footage as he presented a massive gold-encrusted diamond C puppy-dog chain as well as an equally-icy watch to the scene newcomer. He penned in the caption of the post, "#CMGRecords 2021 We Need Everybody Drop a [Puppy Emoji] if [you're] ready for @42_dugggg to light up the streets with new music." He added the hashtag #42 and #FreeDemBoyz, referring to the legal troubles the Detroit rapper is facing that have held him back from making music before.

"F*ck it I’ll turn this bitch up," commented the rapper on the post, seemingly promising to apply pressure on the rap game this year. While many in the comments questioned that 42's presumed 4PF affiliation, people pointed out that he was simply getting to both bags.

What do you think of the chain from Gotti? Are you excited about new music from 42? Let us know in the comments.