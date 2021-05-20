Wednesday marked Yo Gotti's 40th birthday, and to celebrate, the Memphis artist and record executive hosted a massive birthday bash that boasted a guest list adorned with some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. Of course, the party was packed with Yo Gotti's CMG artists and other Memphis rappers, including Blac Youngsta, MoneyBagg Yo, BlocBoy JB, and Lil Migo.

In addition to Yo Gotti's fellow Memphis artists, one person who notably showed up to celebrate his birthday was fellow artist and record label executive Rick Ross, making for a major CMG x MMG link-up.

This marks a stark contrast from recently surfaced rumors that Ross wasn't really welcomed at Meek Mill's birthday party. As previously reported, Rozay was allegedly blocked from entering Meek's private section due to the Championships artist's desire to part ways with Ross' record label.

As seen in a recent post from Rick Ross, it doesn't seem like he had to experience a similar situation while out celebrating Yo Gotti's birthday on Wednesday. Dressed up to the nines in a pale pink suit, the Port of Miami 2 artist can be seen exchanging laughs with various rappers and music industry insiders, including Bobby Shmurda, O.T. Genasis, and Elliot Wilson, among others.

"This night we celebrate a hustler BDAY.. @yogotti #CMG," Rick Ross wrote for the post's caption. "I love watching bosses celebrate one another, celebration which is earned. @moneybaggyo @otgenasis @peppa_mouthofthasouth @itsbobbyshmurda @villonfrance."

Happy birthday, Yo Gotti!