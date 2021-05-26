Yo Gotti knew what he was doing when he started a new challenge on social media, throwing hundred-dollar bills into the cave in his backyard and swimming in it. Essentially, the rap mogul has kicked off a series exclusively for the richest of the rich, showing off his incredible property and inviting other celebrities to do the same. It didn't take a long time for Nicki Minaj, who has recently ramped up her activity on social media, to join in on the fun and show what over a decade of hard work and consistency can get you.

One of the absolute greats in the rap game, Nicki Minaj showed off the backyard of her multi-million dollar home, showing what life looks like for the ultra-rich. "H O M E - it’s the #backyardchallenge," wrote the Queen on Instagram and TikTok, cross-promoting across different platforms. "I [see] u @yogotti — the rest of y’all wuddup?"

The video starts focused on a pool of water before panning up and showing a beautiful stone slide leading to the basin. "Attention, this is how bad bitches go on vacation but really still be at home," she bragged in the clip, sitting by her waterfall.

This comes following a complete social media takeover from Mrs. Minaj, who has been spoiling hundreds of millions of fans with all kinds of content throughout the last few weeks. In fact, her activity on Instagram single-handedly resulted in a 4,900% spike in sales for Pink Crocs. Of course, Crocs are more affordable than stone slides and waterfalls, but the Barbz are probably taking design notes for their own backyards.

What do you think about Nicki's digs?