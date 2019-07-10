Early this year, YNW Melly turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The 20-year-old Florida rapper was reportedly involved in the drive-by shootings of his two associates YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, driving around with their dead bodies in his car before bringing them to the hospital. Melly has insisted that he's innocent and he's got tons of folks riding for him too. Everybody from Lil Durk to Juice WRLD has advocated for the star's release. Juice WRLD recently called his homie to see where his head was at and during their phone call, Melly actually tried out a few bars he's been working on, picking the Chicagoan's brain and seeing if he's still got his pen right.

Juice WRLD appeared to be impressed by the melodies that Melly freestyled over the phone, jamming out and sharing a video online to show everybody that the incarcerated artist is still working hard. The "Lucid Dreams" vocalist prayed for Melly's return home, telling his followers that the young man is innocent and deserves to be released. It seems as though truly nothing can stop YNW Melly's grind; not even the possibility of the death penalty.

Listen to YNW Melly's freestyle over the phone below and let us know if you want him to be released.