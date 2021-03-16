We understand that there are many members of the Wu-Tang Clan, but we'd never guess that there are still people who can be scammed by imposters. There are various hustles out there involving fake artists and according to the Department of Justice, 29-year-old Aaron Barnes-Burpo is one of them. They report that the Florida resident pleaded "guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud" after posing as an artist or a member of the famed Hip Hop group's team.

According to court documents, Barnes-Burpo allegedly worked with his partner, 52-year-old Walker Washington, to defraud businesses. They reportedly told victims that they were "affiliated with the Roc Nation production company and the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan." Neither man had any dealings with Roc Nation or Wu, but their victims were unaware. As far back as September 2019, Barnes-Burpo and Washington also used stolen credit cards to rent limousines while defrauding production companies, hotels, and caterers. This scam spanned various cities and the pair were able to make thousands.

“Hopefully, some of the businesses that were defrauded by this scam will be able to recoup some of their losses as a result of this sentence,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This is what happens when you seek a fleeting moment of fame at the expense of others. Neither law enforcement nor the community will tolerate it.”

Both men have pleaded guilty. Washington, an Augusta, Georgia resident, is still awaiting sentencing. Barnes-Burpo was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in prison and has been "ordered to pay nearly $300,000 to 19 business defrauded in the scheme." Following his sentence, Barnes-Burpo must also undergo "three years of supervised release."

