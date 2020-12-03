G Herbo has reportedly turned himself in following allegations that he was involved in a federal fraud case.

It was reported on Wednesday night (December 2) that G Herbo was a suspect in a $1.5 million federal fraud case that has spanned the last four years. Herbo and his team reportedly used fraudulent information and fake credit cards to make luxurious purchases, which ran over $1 million. The rapper and his team are accused of fraudulently renting private jets, luxurious rental cars, vacations, and two designer dogs.

A new report via TMZ states that on Thursday afternoon (December 3), G Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, turned himself in with the feds regarding this fraud case.



Herbo's representative has spoken out about the allegations, saying: "He [G Herbo] maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court. Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo's appearance. G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom."

The 14-count indictment reportedly includes manager Antonio "T-Glo" Strong, rapper Joseph "Joe Rodeo" Williams, and alleged co-conspirators Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender.



G Herbo, and everybody else named above, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

