A federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed the Trump campaign’s lawsuit that attempted to invalidate millions of voters’ ballots in the state.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more," Judge Matthew Brann of the US District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania wrote in his decision, Saturday. "At bottom, Plaintiffs have failed to meet their burden to state a claim upon which relief may be granted."

President Donald Trump, through his legal team led by Rudy Giuliani, has attempted to raise suspicions of voter fraud in multiple states in an effort to take back the election from President-Elect Joe Biden.

"Plaintiffs ask this Court to disenfranchise almost seven million voters. This Court has been unable to find any case in which a plaintiff has sought such a drastic remedy in the contest of an election, in terms of the sheer volume of votes asked to be invalidated," Brann continued.

Brann’s dismissal of the Pennsylvania case is the Trump campaign’s 30th loss or withdrawal of a case since the election.

The election results are expected to be verified in Pennsylvania by Monday.

[Via]