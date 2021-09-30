Following the success of Tom Hardy's Venom in 2018, Sony's anti-hero franchise returns for its second installment this weekend. Titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel finds Tom Hardy's character Eddie Brock (a.k.a. Venom) going head-to-head with Woody Harrelson's character r Cletus Kasady (a.k.a. Carnage), who is one of Spider-Man's most dangerous foes and Venom's archenemy in the Marvel comics. The film will also feature Naomie Harris as Shriek, another Spider-Man adversary who is finally making their silver screen debut.

Ahead of its opening weekend, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has gotten fans excited for the forthcoming film once more by sharing some new haunting footage that shows Harrelson's Cletus Kasady transforming into the titular villain.

According to HYPEBEAST, the trailer shows Cletus Kasady inside of a fortified execution chamber, and a distressed audience watches as he is unceremoniously injected with a green substance. The execution appears to go wrong, however, as Kasady has a violent and negative reaction to the substance, causing the red Carnage symbiote to take over his body and wreak havoc on everyone in attendance.

Watch the creepy new clip from Venom: Let There Be Carnage below.

Will you be seeing Venom: Let There Be Carnage when it hits theatres this weekend?

[via]