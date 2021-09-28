Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage
- Pop CultureTom Hardy's "Venom" Voice Inspired By Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Redman & MoreWe're just as surprised to hear how Hardy came up with the Marvel antihero's menacing voice.By Erika Marie
- NewsLittle Simz Goes Off On "Venom" Remix With A Barrage Of BarsLittle Simz's song "Venom" has made its way into the new "Venom" movie.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureWoody Harrelson Transforms Into Carnage In Haunting "Venom" Clip: Watch"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" hits theatres this weekend.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsSkylar Grey Rallies Eminem, Polo G, & Mozzy For "Last One Standing"The track is pulled from the soundtrack to "Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage."By Erika Marie
- MusicEminem Hops Online To Confirm Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy "Venom 2" CollabAfter a fan site revealed the big news, the Detroit legend stepped up to deliver the official announcement.By Erika Marie