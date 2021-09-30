Skylar Grey Rallies Eminem, Polo G, & Mozzy For "Last One Standing"

After much teasing, "Last One Standing" has arrived. We've reported on the gossip and updates leading up to this release, and just ahead of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage hitting movie theaters, the anticipated Skylar Grey collaboration with Mozzy, Polo G, and Eminem was revealed. The slow-burning single seemingly complements each of the different artists as they approach the track in their own style and rhythm.

Back in 2018, Eminem championed "Venom," a song pulled from his acclaimed Kamikaze album that also served as the title track for the first Venom film. Just prior to the release of "Last One Standing," Eminem was in his hometown of Detroit at his newly opened downtown restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti. He posed for photos with fans and surprised them by serving food at the walk-up window.

Make sure to check out Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage and stream "Last One Standing."

Quotable Lyrics

But all you see is the fame and the millions

You don't see the strength and resilience (Nah)

How I rack my brain but it feels as if I'm tryna explain it to children (Damn)

So a lot of this pain isn't healin', you're escapin' at this dangerous feeling

Almost like recreatin' a feelin' of 9/11 when the second plane hit the building

So let 'em paint you the villain