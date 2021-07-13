The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have reached a climactic moment with Avengers: Endgame, a film that found years of interconnected storytelling and character development reaching a conclusion, but that's not to say Kevin Feige and the Marvel team's ambitious world has ended.

In fact, the stage has already been set for yet another phase of Marvel movies, with the upcoming releases of The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Dr. Strange and the Multiverse Of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Spider-Man: No Way Home among many more. Clearly, Kevin Feige isn't ready to slow down quite yet, and the longtime Marvel Studios president recently took a moment to open up about the MCU's future.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While a variety of interesting topics are covered, one, in particular, arrives when Feige teases the possibility of Tom Hardy's Venom hopping on board for an MCU appearance. "I will say what I’ve always said, which is having been with Marvel for 20 years I wouldn’t dismiss anything,” he explains, speaking with Rotten Tomatoes. “I wouldn’t rule anything out completely. When and how and where remains to be seen. Any rumor that you read online could happen anytime between tomorrow and never.”

He also touches on how the death of Chadwick Boseman impacted the Marvel team, as well as the future of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. "Our first thought for many weeks afterward had nothing to do with the movie, it had to do with him and his family and his wife and his legacy,” says Feige. “And really we were looking to Ryan Coogler for guidance – as one frankly always should about almost everything in life, I’d recommend following Ryan Coogler for guidance.”

"We were having discussions that ultimately came down to continuing the legacy of Wakanda," he continues. "And continuing with that storyline in a very meaningful, respectful, and yet still hopeful and fun and exciting way. Which was difficult, after losing Chad. I will say that Ryan and [the entire cast and crew] have done some remarkable things in the story and draft."

For more from Kevin Feige, including insight into The Eternals, Shang-Chi, and the upcoming Dr. Strange sequel, check out the complete conversation below.