It's been an interesting road for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though Tom Holland's Spidey certainly played a pivotal role in films like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Homecoming, and Far From Home, his future was always clouded by the fact that Sony owns the film rights to the beloved superhero. Evidently, the upcoming No Way Home is among the final films of their previously-struck shared deal.

Luckily, both Marvel and Sony appear game to work together, a development appropriate to the comic-book genre. In fact, a new report from Variety confirms that Sony plans to connect their own Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters with Marvel's vast and expansive Cinematic Universe. "There actually is a plan," reveals Sony executive Sanford Panitch. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

"The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]," he continues. "There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side... There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

Speaking of opportunities, it should be noted that Spider-Man isn't the only character with crossover potential. Sony has also brought Venom, as portrayed by Tom Hardy, into the fold -- it's not entirely far-fetched to see the symbiote integrated into the MCU somehow. Likewise for the upcoming Morbius, as portrayed by Jared Leto, which drops later in 2022. In 2023, Sony intends on introducing Kraven The Hunter, as portrayed by Aaron Taylor Johnson. Perhaps each of these fan-favorite antiheroes has a future in the MCU -- can you imagine Morbius facing off against Blade?

Stay tuned for future developments on Spider-Man, the MCU, and more. Do you think the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters has potential?

