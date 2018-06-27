morbius
- Movies"Morbius" Flops In Theaters After Returning Due To Meme Popularity"Morbius" earned just $85,000 on its first day back in theaters after being brought back due to the popularity of memes regarding the film.ByCole Blake10.3K Views
- MoviesJared Leto Joins The "Morbius" Meme StormJared Leto had to get in on the fun.ByRex Provost5.5K Views
- MoviesNew “Morbius” Trailer Sees Jared Leto Transform Into A Blood-Thirsty VampireThe upcoming film is set to release on January 28th, 2022.ByHayley Hynes1.7K Views
- MoviesSony's Marvel Universe Will Connect To The MCUSony confirms there is a "plan" to tie in future films like "Spider-Man," "Venom," and "Morbius" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ByMitch Findlay2.3K Views
- RandomJared Leto Posts Video After Near-Fatal Rock-Climbing IncidentJared Leto was almost a goner after an accidental rock-climbing incident. ByDominiq R.2.2K Views
- Original ContentThe Essential Guide To "Morbius": Backstory, Enemies, and MCU ConnectionsFamiliarize yourself with a look at the upcoming movie adaptation of "Morbius The Living Vampire" and where the Jared Leto film fits into the broader Sony/MCU canon.ByRobert Blair4.7K Views
- MoviesNew "Morbius" Trailer Features An Unexpected MCU CameoWhat does it all mean?! ByMitch Findlay2.1K Views
- Movies"Morbius" Appears To Reference Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" TrilogyThe vampire cometh. ByMitch Findlay1.7K Views
- EntertainmentJared Leto Is Down For Another Go-Around As "Joker"Jared Leto reflects on his tenure as "The Joker."ByMitch Findlay2.9K Views
- EntertainmentJared Leto Is A Lonely Vampire In First "Morbius" TeaseMarvel's latest antihero flick glides into the promotional cycle. ByMitch Findlay2.3K Views
- EntertainmentTyrese Gibson Joins Jared Leto In Marvel's "Morbius" MovieThe cast of Marvel's upcoming "Morbius" flick expands. ByMitch Findlay2.8K Views
- MoviesSony Announces Release Dates For Two Spider-Man Universe FilmsSony Pictures is getting ready to drop two Spider-Man universe films in 2020.ByAron A.9.0K Views
- EntertainmentAntoine Fuqua Has Been Approached By Marvel About Making A Superhero MovieAntoine Fuqua and Marvel? Yes, please. ByKarlton Jahmal7.5K Views
- EntertainmentJared Leto To Star In Spider Man Spinoff "Morbius," Marvel's Vampire VillainJared Leto was the main stumbling block in choosing a team for Marvel's Next Project "Morbius."ByDevin Ch2.2K Views