After a day of the Spider-Man cast member confusing fans with three fake movie titles, it was officially announced that the third installment of the series, actually titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, will hit theatres on December 17th.

Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and co-stars Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned), who are returning to the superhero series, each shared a humorous fake movie title on their respective social media accounts. Holland, the first to stir the pot, shared a post with the movie title Spider-Man: Phone Home, Batalon followed up with Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker, and Zendaya joined in on the fun via Twitter sharing the title Spider-Man: Homeslice. Shortly after, the official Spider-Man movie Twitter page announced the real thing, much to fans relief.

In April 2020, there were rumors floating around that the previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, would be joining Holland for the third film to follow the concept of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018). However, in an interview with Esquire, Holland denied that the spider veterans would be joining him for the third movie.

In other news, there have been several reports that other fan-favorite characters from past Spider-Man movies will be coming back, including Alfred Molina who played the iconic Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 with Tobey Maguire. Jamie Foxx (Electro from the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies), and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange have been rumored to be making appearances in the film as well. However, none of these have been explicitly confirmed.

[via]