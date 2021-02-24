The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently on a roll with its sensational television foray WandaVision, but the Disney-powered franchise has much more in store for faithful fans over the course of the year. From other Disney Plus shows like Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to major theatrical outings like Black Widow and The Eternals, the MCU's 2021 line-up is incredibly stacked. The follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home, however, is one of the most highly-anticipated films that the franchise is slated to drop this year.

Just two weeks ago, Tom Holland debunked the longtime rumor that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be appearing in the upcoming Spider-Man film, but due to his iffy past as an MCU spokesperson ahead of film releases, many fans didn't even know if they could trust Holland's statement. Now, the Cherry star has proven once again why MCU fanatics have come to not trust his pre-release antics.

Yesterday, Holland, along with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, took to Instagram to give fans three never-before-seen stills from the upcoming film, but in each of their posts, they also trolled fans by "revealing" the new title to the Far From Home sequel. The gag is that each of them shared a completely different title.

Of course, fans reacted to the core cast's prank with fervor, confusion, and new theories. Check them out below.

The untitled film is set to wrap filming in Atlanta this spring, so stay tuned for more Spider-Man news. Perhaps we'll learn the real title soon.

