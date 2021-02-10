Throughout the past weeks, life has been pretty great for hardcore fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the amazing slow-burn superhero drama that is WandaVision, fans have also been privy to boatloads of new developments concerning the MCU. From Deadpool being confirmed to hop universes in his third film to news of a new Black Panther spinoff series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been blessing its fans nonstop.

At least it was, until Tom Holland brought some rain to their parade.

In a surprising turn of events, the MCU actor that's literally known for slipping major Avengers and Spiderman spoilers has stepped forward to clear the air about one of the biggest fan theories heading into the unnamed follow-up to 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. In a recent interview with Esquire, he reportedly told the outlet that despite the rumors of a dimensional crossover between the past and present iterations of the beloved web-slinger, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not set to appear in the film.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film," Hollan states, referring to retired Spideys. "Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making."

This development is even more interesting considering the (SPOILER) appearance of Evan Peters' version of Quicksilver appearing in the latest episode of WandaVision. So what do you think -- is Holland just making sure that fans don't get their hopes up or is he possibly reverse trolling MCU fans?

