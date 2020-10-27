Though the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe features plenty of exciting properties, including Mahershala Ali's Blade, Thor: Love & Thunder, the horror-inspired Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and more. Yet few franchises garner as much excitement as Spider-Man, and the third film in the Tom Holland trilogy is already shaping up to be one of Marvel's most ambitious films to date. And given the spectacle of Avengers: Endgame, that's saying a lot.

David M Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

For one, the untitled Spider-Man 3 has already been propelled by a few enticing rumors and tidbits, the likes of which point to a possible Spider-Verse-esque storyline. In case you missed it, Jamie Foxxhas already confirmed his return as Electro, a role he originally played in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in which Andrew Garfield held it down as the titular web-slinger. On that note, both Garfield and the original cinematic Spider-Man Tobey Maguire have been rumored to be reprising their roles, though that one is still awaiting confirmation. Other familiar faces include JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

In the meantime, however, it would appear that production for the anticipated film has officially kicked off. Tom Holland recently shared an update on his Instagram story, excitedly confirming that he had touched down in Atlanta where Spider-Man 3 production is underway. Likewise has his co-star Zendaya, whose presence was confirmed in a report from ET. While the COVID-19 pandemic has cast heavy uncertainty over the industry, as of now, Spider-Man 3 is slated for a December 2021 release. Are you excited to see this one come to life?