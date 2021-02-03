All throughout 2020, popular culture lost some of its biggest faces, from Kobe Bryant to Pop Smoke. Another influential figure who we unfortunately lost too soon was Chadwick Boseman, the famed actor known for his roles in Black Panther, Get on Up, 42, and so many other great films.

While his passing is still fresh for his fans and loved ones, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had to make major adjustments because the fallen actor was the face of its Black Panther franchise. A sequel -- without a Boseman recast or CGI contribution -- has been confirmed to still be in production, but many people still have reservations about whether the MCU can successfully pull off such a maneuver.

According to Deadline, Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler announced that Black Panther is officially getting a spinoff series set for Disney+, confirming that the MCU knows exactly what it’s doing. The spinoff is currently untitled and without a tentative release date, but Coogler revealed that it will be set in the Kingdom of Wakanda and serve as a tie-in to the upcoming Black Panther sequel.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This development also arrives alongside news that Coogler will have a larger role at the MCU, partnering with the Disney studio to helm other television shows over the course of a five-year deal.

"We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share,” Coogler stated.

With the warm reception that WandaVision is receiving, are you excited for a Disney+ spinoff series based in the Kingdom of Wakanda?