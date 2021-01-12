The fate of Wakanda is a touchy subject for many Marvel Universe fans, but the production team is committed to carrying on the legacy of star Chadwick Boseman while honoring the series. Five months ago, the shattering news of Boseman's death reverberated globally after it was learned that for years the acclaimed actor battled colon cancer. Taylor Simone Ledward, Boseman's wife, has remained relatively silent during her mourning period but resurfaced on Monday (January 11) to accept a Gotham Award on his behalf.

During the virtual ceremony, Ledward's grief tugged as viewers' heartstrings as she cried while praising her late husband. Boseman was honored with the Actor Tribute and Taylor accepted the award with an emotional speech. "As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth," Ledward stated. "He is the most honest person I've ever met. Because he didn't just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it—in himself, in those around him, and in the moment."

"The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it's impossible to live in line with a divine purpose for your life. And so, it became how he lived his life, day in, day out. Imperfect, but determined." She added, "He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none and the all. He realized when one is able to recognize that their strength does not come from themself, they rarely mess up."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"That's what he was doing when he was acting. Not merely telling a story or reading lines off a page, but modeling for us a path of true fulfillment. May we not let his conviction be in vain. May our spirits be fertile soil for god's wisdom to fall upon." She concluded her speech by speaking directly to her husband. "Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us."

