He may have been quietly battling cancer for years, but according to reports, Chadwick Boseman didn't have a last will and testament. The world was shocked to learn that the Black Panther star passed away at 43-years-old back in August, and since that time, his friends and co-stars have been reconciling how they never knew of his colon cancer diagnosis. On Friday (October 16), reports began to circulate that Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, has filed legal documents with Los Angeles County courts to be made an administrator over his estate because there was no finalized will that officially gave her the authority.



PEOPLE reports that Chadwick Boseman's estate was listed at an estimated value of $938,500. Taylor and Chadwick lived a private life as they kept their marriage away from social media and prying eyes. In the recent documents filed by Taylor, she also lists her husband's parents as living relatives, but it's unclear if they will share control. Because Chadwick and Taylor wed earlier this year, as his spouse, she reportedly receives $1 million in personal property and assets, but that doesn't necessarily include all that encompasses the actor's estate.

Contrary to some reports, this doesn't seem to be a legal move that is contentious, but rather necessary.

