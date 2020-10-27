Celebrated actor Chadwick Boseman passed away in August after battling colon cancer for years, but he wasn't the only person in his family to struggle with health issues. The shocking news of Chadwick's death is still reverberating throughout Hollywood as the Black Panther star is remembered by his friends and co-stars, and now his brother, Kevin Boseman, has revealed that he is in remission after being diagnosed in 2018. Kevin shared the news on his Instagram Story.

“Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary. October 14, 2020." He continued, “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy. I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission.” According to The Grio, Kevin stated that he wanted to share his good news because after enduring so much loss this year, he thought that this was something to celebrate.

“I wanted to share because while it’s been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us, this is good news. Something to smile about. Something to shout about," he said, adding that cancer is something that no one has control over. "We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental.”

“Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives,” the dancer reportedly stated. “Health is wealth. True wealth.”

