Chadwick Boseman's agent Michael Greene, says the Black Panther star's mother was a major reason why he kept his battle with cancer private over the last four years.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him," Greene told The Hollywood Reporter, regarding Boseman's mother, Carolyn. "He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person."

Boseman's family announced the late actor's passing last Friday, in what is now the most-liked tweet of all-time.

"I used to tell Chad, 'Man, you remind me of my dad,'" said Addison Henderson, Boseman's trainer whose own father beat cancer four times. "'You guys are fighters, and you never stop moving forward.' For us, it was just like, 'Let’s keep going, let’s keep doing what you want to do, let’s keep training.' And then, me and Logan and his family, his wife [Taylor Simone Ledward], we were always just here to support him."

"Some people wait a lifetime to get the opportunity that he had," adds Henderson, "and Chad had so much wisdom, so much knowledge, so much inside of him that he wasn’t going to let this disease stop him from telling these amazing stories and showing his art in the prime of his life."

