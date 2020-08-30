Chadwick Boseman's final post on Twitter is officially the most-liked tweet of all-time, according to the social media site. Boseman died Friday, having battled with colon cancer for the last four years, his family announced in the tweet.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King," Twitter wrote in response to the post, Saturday night.

The post has over 5.9 million likes and 2.9 million retweets.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement from Boseman's family reads. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

⁣"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement continued. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

TBS will air Black Panther Saturday at 9:00 PM in honor of the late actor.

[Via]