Saturday Night Live honored the late Chadwick Boseman, Saturday night, by airing the episode in which the Black Panther star served as host.

The SNL episode originally aired in on April 7, 2018, just a few months after Black Panther hit theaters on February 16, 2018. One of the most viral skits from the episode puts Boseman in his T’Challa character for an episode of Black Jeopardy!. The sketch has over 24 million views on YouTube.

Boseman's family announced that the prolific actor passed away on August 28, after a four-year-long battle with cancer.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman kept his illness separate from his public life, a decision that his agent, Michael Greene, says he made because of his mother: "[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him," Greene told The Hollywood Reporter, regarding Boseman's mother, Carolyn. "He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person."

