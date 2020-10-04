Chadwick Boseman's brother, Derrick, detailed his final conversation with the late Black Panther star, one day before his death.

"Man, I'm in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game," Chadwick told Derrick, who is a pastor from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

"When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done,'" Derrick told the New York Times. "And the next day he passed away."

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and passed away in August 2020. He kept his illness private and continued to act throughout the final years of his life. His death was a shock to fans and resulted in an outpouring of tributes and messages from the public.

“Chad was gifted,” his brother continued later in the interview. “He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met.”

“A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star. I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself,” he said. “He always did his best. His best was incredible.”

