Many of us are having difficulty thinking and speaking of Chadwick Boseman in the past tense. After a little-known battle with colon cancer, the Black Panther star passed away on August 28. A real-life hero, Boseman represented hope and spirit in human form, showing so many that they could reach their wildest goals and dreams.

His collaborators and co-stars have been speaking out about how wonderful of a man he was, remembering their favorite moments with him on set and all the things that he taught them. Lupita Nyong'o has been reflecting on his passing, choosing today to speak out about how much of an impact he had on her life.

"I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope," writes Lupita about Chadwick. She says that his energy was "immortal" and that she's having a lot of trouble coping with his death.

About his work as an actor, Lupita offered the grandest praise.

"Chadwick's hands were strong enough to carry the film and free enough to clasp mine when I needed it," wrote Nyong'o. "We are all changed by his work as a result, by his presence in our lives. His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come. He used his life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we will tell his... I promise not to waste my time. I hope you will do the same."

The post was shared alongside a picture of them together, laughing.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rest in peace to the great Chadwick Boseman.