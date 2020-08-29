Regrettably, it's being reported today (August 28) that actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away. Back in April, photos of the Black Panther star began to circulate and the actor looked frail. The images caused concern and soon, fans took to social media to ask for prayers for the star, although there wasn't any confirmation that there was anything wrong with his health. Now, a statement has been shared to his social media accounts stating that Chadwick Boseman succumbed to his fight against colon cancer.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement reads. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." ⁣

⁣"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement continued. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. "

Fans are mourning the loss of the beloved actor on the rise. He recently starred in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and Boseman's film credits also include his portrayal of Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get on Up. We send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.