The passing of Chadwick Boseman has left many in shock, especially since no one knew that he was battling colon cancer. His family issued a statement on Friday confirming his passing, along with news that he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. Over the past four year of his life, he had been quietly battling cancer while it progressed to stage IV. Black Panther was among the many movies he filmed during that time.

Fans across the world have mourned the loss of the man who brought King T'Challa to life, along with his co-stars and friends in the industry. Michael B. Jordan took to Instagram where he shared a beautifully penned tribute along with a series of photos of the two together. The post served as a poem of sort, as Jordan praised the everlasting impact Chadwick had on his life.

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me," he wrote. "...The thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here," he continued.

"I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother," he concluded. Check out the post below.