After Chadwick Boseman's tragic death, many fans wondered about the future of Black Panther II. In a new interview with Deadline, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke about the fate of the sequel in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's passing.



"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda," Feige told Deadline. "Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story."

Ryan Coogler is returning as the writer and director of the sequel.

"Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda," Feige said. "There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."



Last month, Feige confirmed Disney’s decision not to recast Boseman's leading character T'Challa after the beloved actor lost his battle with cancer. He also mentioned there will not be a computer-generated version of the late actor in the upcoming film.

Black Panther II is set to begin production in July 2021 and release in July 2022.

