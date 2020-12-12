The passing of Chadwick Boseman shocked the world, and left the future of Black Panther in shambles. The film was such an important statement in culture, and it also destroyed the box office becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. As much as the fans want a sequel film, it would be unfathomable to see Marvel just recast T'Challa. Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, made the official announcement that he concurs with the previous statement, and they will not be recasting the role.

Feige made the announcement during 2020's annual Disney Investor Day live stream."I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family," Feige explained. "Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. It's for that reason that we will not recast the character. However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film. Writer/director Ryan Coogler is hard at work on the sequel now, and we'll bring the film to you in theaters July 8, 2022. "

How do you think they will retire T'Challa, and who will take his mantle as Black Panther?