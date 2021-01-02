Chris Pratt has played the heroic and sometimes stupid hero Star-Lord in the MCU for years now. The Guardians of the Galaxy team is like the space Avengers, with Star-Lord as their Tony Stark (but less intelligent). However, a new revelation about the character in the comics has fans wondering how Pratt will feel about playing the hero.

In Guardians of the Galaxy #9, titled "I Shall Make You a Star-Lord," the titular hero is shown in a polyamorous bisexual relationship with two humanoid aliens. The issue is written by Al Ewing with art by Juann Cabal. Star-Lord spends nearly 150 years on a strange planet named Morinus where he meets Aradia and Mors. He starts dating the pair of them in a scene that shows Star-Lord in the moments before love-making. "It's been over a decade," Star-Lord says to the female and male aliens. "Time to accept the truth...Morinus is my home. You're my home."

Pratt is infamously a member of the Hillsong Church, which has notoriously been labeled anti-LGBTQ by members of their community. Elliot Page once called out Pratt, and the church, to which he responded. "I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man," explained Pratt. He also defended his church, stating that "Despite what the Bible says about divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk." However, now that Star-Lord has been revealed as bisexual, fans are wondering how Pratt will react if his sexuality makes its way into the movies. Social media, which has come for Pratt many times, spent the day going in on him.